One-handed Oregon high school football player lands college scholarship

High school athlete Alex Hurlburt will play football for the University of Montana.

SALEM, Oregon (WABC) --
A high school athlete with only one hand in Oregon has defied odds after landing a college scholarship.

High school senior Alex Hurlburt, who has no left hand after a complication at birth, has accepted an offer to play football for the University of Montana.

While Hulburt was growing up, his parents highly encouraged him to play sports.

"I didn't want to be seen as that kid with one arm," he said. "I just wanted to be just that kid."

His story also captured the attention of Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin, who has a similar story.

Griffin, who also only has one hand, congratulated Hulburt on Twitter for his accomplishment.

Hulburt says Griffin inspired him and he hopes other kids will see his example and ultimately pursue their own dreams.

