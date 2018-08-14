SPORTS
espn

Orioles go for season sweep of Mets

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles can complete a season sweep of the New York Mets when the teams conclude their 2018 interleague matchup Wednesday night at Camden Yards.

Baltimore won both games against the Mets on June 5-6 at Citi Field. The Orioles also won the opener at home 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Mets, however, lost for just the second time in six games. Manager Mickey Callaway is trying to balance playing his veterans with getting a look at some younger players.

"We have to continue to talk with everybody and make sure they know the direction we're going in. It's tough to always keep everybody happy," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. "And if everybody is happy, you're probably not doing a very good job so you need to make sure they understand what we need to do as a team at the moment."

Zack Wheeler (7-6, 3.82 ERA) is looking to replicate his performance against the Orioles earlier in the season. He held them scoreless over seven innings but did not get a decision in his first career appearance against them. The right-hander has been one of the Mets' most effective pitchers.

In his last outing, Wheeler picked up the win against the Marlins when he allowed two runs and four hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings. In that game, he extended his scoreless streak to 23 innings before Miguel Rojas managed a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

"I'm eliminating the big inning. Attacking guys, keeping guys off the base," Wheeler said. "When they do get on, get quick outs and eliminate the threats."

Wheeler is 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA over his past five starts.

"He is aggressive toward the hitters and goes after them like he knows his stuff is better than them," Callaway said.

The Orioles will counter with Dylan Bundy (7-10, 4.70 ERA). The right-hander struggled in his last start against the Red Sox when he allowed eight runs (seven earned) and eight hits with four walks and two home runs. His ERA has risen from 4.08 to 4.70 his last six appearances. Bundy has also given up 29 homers in his 22 starts.

"I can hit the corners when I want to. I've done it in the past," said Bundy, who did win his only career start against the Mets. "I just have to focus on it in my bullpens and get better for the next game."

Baltimore has already started the youth movement and dealt infielders Manny Machado and Jonathan Schoop, right-handers Kevin Gausman, Brad Brach and Darren O'Day and lefty closer Zach Britton prior to the non-waiver trade deadline.

"Overall, the past couple of weeks, I think we have a good ballclub," shortstop Tim Beckham said. "We have a very athletic ballclub and a bit more speed now. We just want to continue to get on base and continue to capitalize with runners in scoring position."

Baltimore was able to add pitching depth by trading those veterans. Some of the more notable young players are Dillon Tate, Dean Kremer and Zach Pop.

"There's some good arms that came over in the deals that aren't here that might end up being bullpen pieces. I've got one we acquired who's got a chance to be a real good one who's not here yet."

Mark Trumbo received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right knee and was back in the lineup for the series opener.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbnew york metsbaltimore orioles
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Davis, Jones, Beckham go deep as O's beat Mets 6-3
Happ shines for Yankees again in 4-1 win over Rays
Flanagan, Kamworor to defend titles at TCS NYC Marathon
Yankees' CC Sabathia says he's playing it smart with DL decision
More Sports
Top Stories
States of emergency follow flooding in NJ, NY
Cops: Woman in fatal stabbing said she had to 'rid house of evil'
At least 26 dead in bridge collapse in Italy
Police: Several shot after dispute in checkout lines at Pa. Walmart
FDA expands blood pressure drug recall due to cancer concerns
World War II era submarine vandalized in New Jersey
Superintendent accused of defecating on track to receive $100,000
2018 Connecticut Primary Results
Show More
Report: More than 1,000 children abused by priests in PA
Man critically injured in hit-and-run with dump truck in Queens
Man in custody after boy riding bike struck in Queens
Nearly 3-year project on Route 495 Bridge starts Friday
AccuWeather: Storms continue, but clearing skies on the way
More News