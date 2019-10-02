Paley Center exhibit celebrates NFL's 100th season

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- An exhibit at the Paley Center in Manhattan is marking a milestone season for professional football.
"A Century of Football: Celebrating the NFL's 100th Season" is open through October 27 and includes the famed Lombardi Trophy and all 53 Super Bowl championship rings, as well as rare artifacts from the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
"We're thrilled to join the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in providing football fans with this interactive look at the game we love," Paley Center President and CEO Maureen Reidy said in a press release. "A Century of Football: Celebrating the NFL's 100th Season perfectly encapsulates why professional football has enthralled generations of fans."
Visitors can take photos featuring "Life a Pro" uniforms and screen memorable NFL games and documentaries, and family viewing events include screenings of live games with tailgating-style concessions.
There are gaming stations featuring EA Madden NFL 20, interactive trivia, and arts and crafts for families and kids.
The exhibit is open from noon to 6 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday and until 8 p.m. on Thursdays. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The Paley Center is located at 25 West 52nd Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues. For more information, visit PaleyCenter.org.
