New York City to hold ticker-tape parade honoring Women's World Cup Champions

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will hold a ticker-tape parade Wednesday to shower the U.S. women's national soccer team with praise and paper confetti after their historic World Cup win.

It will be the city's first such parade since the team's Women's World Cup win in 2015.

The team will be honored with a parade up the Canyon of Heroes starting at 9:30 a.m.

The procession will move down the section of Broadway between the Battery and City Hall in Manhattan, with large crowds expected.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will then give the players a symbolic key to the city at a ceremony at City Hall. All tickets for the City Hall event have now been issued.

The soccer team touched down at Newark Liberty International Airport around 4:30 p.m. Monday, when they were met with cheers and a banner saying "Congratulations Team USA!"
Players exchanged toasts over champagne and sang "We Are the Champions."

The US won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row by beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday.

Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half, and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.

Mayor de Blasio needed just a few seconds after the final whistle to invite the team to the ticker-tape parade.

"You have inspired the entire country - and New York City knows how to celebrate champions." the mayor tweeted.

The team also appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" Tuesday morning.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
