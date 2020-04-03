coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Patriots owner Robert Kraft donates 300,000 masks to NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft donated 300,000 N95 masks to New York City.

The masks were delivered to the hospital at the Javits Center on Friday.

They're part of the more than $1.7 million masks Kraft bought out of pocket.

He then used the Patriots team plane to fly them from China to Boston to help healthcare workers.

