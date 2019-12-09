PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- Former NFL star and New York Jets quarterback Michael Vick is expected to be honored by the league as one of the four "legends captains" at the 2020 Pro Bowl.
Arguably one of the most talented former NFL players known for his speed and elusive style of play, Vick served a 19-month federal prison sentence for dogfighting.
A Change.org petition is now circulating calling on the NFL to revoke the honor.
Over 380,000 people have signed the petition, and other petitions have also surfaced online since the news spread.
The petition cites the cruel and inhumane killing of dogs that led to Vick's conviction.
Fans are split.
In an effort to redeem himself after serving his time, Vick worked with the Humane Society of the United States and other animal organizations.
But some fans say that is not enough for them.
"Certain things you learn to forgive and forget, but to be a great person is to be all-inclusive," Rabbi Barry Blum said. "And I don't think that's who he is. He had a lot of shortfalls."
Others believe Vick has paid his debt.
"I am a Michael Vick fan, and I do believe if you served your time and paid your dues you should get what you deserve," Eugene Stevens said. "What he did off the field, he paid for. And what he did on the field, he should be rewarded for."
The Pro Bowl is set for Jan. 26, 2020.
The NFL has not commented on the petition.
Vick became a star with the Atlanta Falcons prior to his arrest. After prison, he also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as honorary 2020 Pro Bowl captain
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News