Hilarious video shows Phillie Phanatic pranking groom during first look at bride

ROSE VALLEY, Pennsylvania -- A couple tied the knot last weekend with a familiar friend in attendance.
Shannon and Kevin Doherty got married on October 4 at Old Mill Rose Valley in Pennsylvania.
Kevin was blindfolded, waiting to get a first look at his bride when the Phillie Phanatic was waiting on the other side.
Florist Jena Paige captured the adorable moment as Kevin got a little emotional seeing one of his idols.
Shannon and Kevin are now off to spend their honeymoon in Paris. Maybe the Phanatic isn't far behind!
