Photo room at MetLife named for beloved photographer Anthony Causi, who died of COVID

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- The New York Jets and Giants renamed the photo work room at MetLife Stadium in honor of Anthony Causi, the New York Post photographer who died at 48 in April from the new coronavirus.

The exceedingly popular sports photographer covered the city's teams for 25 years. Many of New York's professional sports teams and players paid tribute to Causi, who was married with two young children, in the months since his death.

The Jets and Giants announced the dedication of the Anthony J. Causi Photo Work Room on Sunday, a few hours before the Jets' home opener against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium.

"We were graced with Anthony's ability to memorably capture iconic moments in New York sports history," the teams said in a joint statement. "Anthony passed away on April 12, 2020, of complications from COVID-19. We believe it is most fitting to honor Anthony's life and work by renaming the room in his memory, and our hope is it provides some peace for Anthony's wife Romina, their children John and Mia and the rest of Anthony's family, as well as his friends and colleagues."

Causi grew up in Brooklyn and was hired by the New York Post in 1994 as a photo messenger, according to the newspaper. He became a full-time photographer and covered every major sports team and sporting event in the New York area during his career.

"We are blown away by this classy gesture by the Jets and Giants and it shows how Anthony touched not only those he worked with but those he covered," said Brian Costello, the Jets beat writer for the New York Post. "We miss Anthony every day and are moved that he will be honored this way at MetLife."

