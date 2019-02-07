SPORTS

Frank Robinson, first black manager in Major League Baseball, dies at 83

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Robinson, pioneering MLB manager, dies at 83 (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LOS ANGELES --
Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83.

Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday.

Robinson hit 586 career home runs and won the Triple Crown while leading the Baltimore Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.

An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons, his legacy extended far beyond the batter's box.

Robinson fulfilled his quest to become the first African-American manager in the big leagues when the Cleveland Indians hired him in 1975. In his first at-bat as their player-manager, he hit a home run.

Robinson also managed San Francisco, Baltimore and Montreal. He became the first manager of the Washington Nationals after the franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Later, Robinson spent several years working as an executive for MLB.

Robinson was the NL MVP with Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966. The Reds, Orioles and Indians have retired Robinson's No. 20 and saluted him with statues at their ballparks. He's also in the Nationals' Ring of Honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsobituarybaseballLos Angeles DodgersBaltimore OriolesCleveland Indiansblack history monthLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Knicks to release center Enes Kanter
Nets guard Caris LeVert will return Friday against Bulls
Yankees reliever Zack Britton drops 'H' in first name in favor of 'K'
Devin Mesoraco stays with Mets, agrees to minor league contract
More Sports
Top Stories
NJ driver gets 15 years for killing boy on 1st birthday
Pedestrian fatally struck by car in New Jersey parking lot
NYC murder suspects lived with body, police say
Body found in suitcase in CT ID'd as missing NY woman
Is your cell phone being used against you?
Police: Man randomly stabs person at NJ town hall
NYC assistant principal accused of punching student who cut taco line
Jurors hear chilling, grisly confession in Sarah Stern trial
Show More
600 students evacuated from NJ school after odor sickens teacher
Man who smuggled drugs implanted in puppies gets 6 years
4 tied up, 1 pistol-whipped during Bronx home invasion
Masked clowns arrested in Texas machete attack
NJ man accused of faking slip and fall pleads not guilty
More News