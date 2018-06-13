ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --Get ready for the World Cup with rooftop goals in Queens!
Upper 90 in Astoria, located on 34-23 38th St, is a soccer retail store that has soccer fields...on its roof!
Once a parking lot garage, it is now a pitch for players to get their kicks on.
"The fields and the ability to do a project of this size came out of finding the right space and the right neighborhood," Co-founder of Upper 90 Zachary Rubin said. "Taking what was a parking lot from a car wash and before that, a car dealership, and putting small-sided soccer fields on it."
The fields are small in size, designed for 5 on 5 action rather than the usual 11 on 11 played on bigger fields.
Small-sided matches increases fitness, skill and concentration level.
"The boards and the nets, everything is enclosed, so you can come out here for forty minutes and have constant non-stop action, which is much better fitness wise, (and) it keeps everyone on the field engaged at all times," Rubin said.
The soccer center also offers a variety of activities, including adult & youth soccer programs, an indoor soccer field, a cafe to watch soccer matches and a soccer retail store.
Score on socializing and playing soccer, all on top of one roof!
