boats

Super Stock racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic video

KEY WEST, Fla. -- Spectators gasped as they watched two racing boats crash and flip over at the same time during the first day of the Race World Offshore World Championships in Key West, Florida.

The two powerful boats were racing side by side on the course when the double Super Stock crash occurred. Race teams for these boats consist of a two-person team - a driver who controls the boat's steering and a throttleman responsible for operating the engines.

According to Race World Offshore, everyone in the two teams involved are okay.

Race World Offshore also posted an injury update that confirms "All four racers extricated themselves from the boats following the accident and were all conscious and alert."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsboatsabc7 originalsboat accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOATS
Boat stuck at Niagara Falls for 100 years finally moves
Man turns giant pumpkin into boat
Cruise ship makes tight squeeze through canal
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Coldest air of the season arrives Friday
NYPD officer hospitalized for possible fentanyl exposure in Bronx
Video shows mob chase man before he was beaten to death
NYPD officer, 911 operators charged in $18M insurance scam
Man allegedly killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in murder-suicide
Man steals car with kids inside, leaves them on side of CT road
Show More
Michael Bloomberg opens door to 2020 presidential campaign
NYC moving ahead with plan to move iconic Charging Bull statue
Hardware store owner attacked doesn't have anger toward teens
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Man stabbed while getting off bus in Staten Island
More TOP STORIES News