Rangers, Brady Skjei agree to six-year deal

The New York Rangers have reached an agreement with defenseman Brady Skjei on a six-year deal worth $31.5 million, the team announced Saturday.

Skjei, 24, who will earn an average of $5.25 million per season with the deal, was a restricted free agent. He had four goals and 21 assists for the Rangers last season, and he was the only player on the team to appear in all 82 games.

Skjei also was second on the team with 127 hits and 119 blocked shots.

In his three NHL seasons, all with the Rangers, Skjei has nine goals and 55 assists, and his 64 points ranks ninth among league defensemen under the age of 25 during that period.
