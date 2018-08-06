SPORTS
Red Sox stun Yankees 5-4 in 10 for 4-game sweep

BOSTON -- Andrew Benintendi's RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning capped Boston's rally from three runs down in the ninth against New York closer Aroldis Chapman, and the Red Sox completed a four-game sweep over the rival Yankees with a 5-4 victory on Sunday night.

Boston opened a 9 1/2-game lead atop the AL East over the Yankees, who lost their season-high fifth straight.

Boston (79-34) has won eight of nine games and owns the majors' best record.

The Yankees hadn't been swept in a four-game series by the Red Sox when they entered a series 30 or more games over .500 since 1939, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Sandy Leon looped a two-out single off Jonathan Holder (1-3) in the 10th and advanced on a wild pitch. Tony Renda pinch-ran before Benintendi's single bounced up the middle to the right of second-base.

Matt Barnes (4-3) worked a perfect inning in the top of the 10th.

Red Sox complete sweep on Benintendi's walk-off
Red Sox complete sweep on Benintendi's walk-off
After tying the score in the ninth, the Red Sox come alive with two outs in the 10th and walk it off on Andrew Benintendi's single.
