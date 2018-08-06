Red Sox stun Yankees 5-4 in 10 for 4-game sweep

Boston opened a 9 1/2-game lead atop the AL East over the Yankees, who lost their season-high fifth straight.
Boston (79-34) has won eight of nine games and owns the majors' best record.
The Yankees hadn't been swept in a four-game series by the Red Sox when they entered a series 30 or more games over .500 since 1939, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Sandy Leon looped a two-out single off Jonathan Holder (1-3) in the 10th and advanced on a wild pitch. Tony Renda pinch-ran before Benintendi's single bounced up the middle to the right of second-base.
Matt Barnes (4-3) worked a perfect inning in the top of the 10th.
