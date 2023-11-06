Red Wings host the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers

Detroit Red Wings (7-4-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (8-2-1, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings face the top team in the Metropolitan Division, the New York Rangers.

New York has gone 2-1-0 in home games and 8-2-1 overall. The Rangers have a 4-1-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Detroit has a 7-4-1 record overall and a 3-2-0 record in road games. The Red Wings have committed 58 total penalties (4.8 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has eight goals and two assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Moritz Seider has one goal and 10 assists for the Red Wings. Alex DeBrincat has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Adam Fox: out (lower body), Igor Shesterkin: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

Red Wings: Christian Fischer: day to day (upper body), Robby Fabbri: out (lower body), Matt Luff: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.