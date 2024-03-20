Red Wings in action against the Islanders after overtime victory

New York Islanders (29-24-15, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (35-28-6, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the New York Islanders after the Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime.

Detroit has a 35-28-6 record overall and a 20-11-5 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have a 9-11-3 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

New York has a 29-24-15 record overall and a 14-15-5 record in road games. The Islanders have conceded 222 goals while scoring 202 for a -20 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Islanders won 5-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has scored 23 goals with 32 assists for the Red Wings. Lucas Raymond has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 29 goals and 33 assists for the Islanders. Kyle Palmieri has scored seven goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out (lower body), Jake Walman: day to day (lower body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body), Michael Rasmussen: day to day (illness).

Islanders: Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.