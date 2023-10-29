Red Wings take losing streak into game against the Islanders

Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (4-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings, on a three-game losing streak, play the New York Islanders.

New York had a 42-31-9 record overall and a 26-14-4 record in home games last season. The Islanders had a 15.8% power play success rate last season, scoring 35 goals on 222 chances.

Detroit had a 35-37-10 record overall and a 16-20-5 record on the road last season. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 power-play chances per game last season, and converted on 21.1% (57 total power-play goals).

INJURIES: Islanders: Scott Mayfield: day to day (leg).

Red Wings: Robby Fabbri: out (lower body), Matt Luff: out (upper body), Carter Mazur: out (lower body).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.