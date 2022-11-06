Red Wings try to break road losing streak, take on the Rangers

Detroit Red Wings (6-3-2, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (6-4-2, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

: Rangers -248, Red Wings +201; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the New York Rangers.

New York has a 3-2-2 record at home and a 6-4-2 record overall. The Rangers are 2-0-1 in one-goal games.

Detroit has a 1-2-1 record on the road and a 6-3-2 record overall. The Red Wings have a +one scoring differential, with 34 total goals scored and 33 given up.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won 4-0 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has six goals and eight assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has six goals and eight assists for the Red Wings. David Perron has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Red Wings: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Vitali Kravtsov: out (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (concussion), Ryan Lindgren: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.