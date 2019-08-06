WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Sports
Rising New York Road Runners Youth Ambassadors announce 2019 TCS New York City Marathon Pro Field
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
sports
nycmarathon
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of apparent stolen car during getaway
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Schumer, King call for passage of universal gun background checks
NJ police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids
4-year-old girl killed, mother critically injured by vehicle in NY
Show More
Sentencing delayed in deadly Valentine's Day crash on LI
AccuWeather: More humid, spotty showers
Girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home
Bus company defends driver accused of locking up passenger
1-year-old in stolen SUV found safe; search on for suspect
More TOP STORIES News