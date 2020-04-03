Coronavirus

Rock Steady Boxing provides Parkinson's community with virtual boxing fitness classes

By
AMITYVILLE, New York (WABC) -- The Rock Steady Boxing Long Island members arent taking any chances when it comes to delaying their fitness journey, even though their gym is closed this wasn't going to stop them from finding a way to work out together.

Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact boxing-inspired class designed to reverse, reduce and even delay the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease. Owner, Jackie Fanneron was worried at first when she had to close her gym because one of the worst things a person with Parkinson's can do is stop moving.

"Movement is key and it gives you that motivation," said Fanneron. "I knew we had to connect socially because that is massive for people with Parkinson's as well in our community."

Fanneron decided she wasn't going to let her athletes down during this pandemic, but that she was going to figure out a way where she can still conduct her classes and get her members moving. She managed to sign up for Zoom and teach her members how they can sign on and workout together.

The first couple of classes were a little rocky, but eventually, everyone got the hang of it and managed to adapt to this new way of working out together.

"If we didn't have this, I don't know what would happen," said member, Betty Fanneron. "We need to keep moving."

---------

Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Instagram

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources

Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsamityvillesuffolk countycoronavirus new york citycommunity journalistrehabcoronaviruscoronavirus new yorkgood newscoronavirus tipsstaying healthybe kindhealthfitnessparkinson's diseasesocial distancingsocial appsexerciseboxinghealthy livingstresscommunityoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Navy fires captain who sought help for coronavirus-stricken ship
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Connecticut's COVID-19 nursing home plan draws criticism
'Artemis Fowl' to debut on Disney Plus, new release schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
De Blasio issues urgent call for ventilators as 'huge surge' looms
Deadliest day so far as cases top 100,000 in New York
Surge in COVID-19 cases on LI threatens hospital capacity
NYC funeral homes and morgues overwhelmed
NYC to test all health care workers at city-run hospitals for COVID-19
New Jersey nears 30,000 cases with 646 deaths
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates states forced into bidding wars for PPE
Woman credits experimental drug for COVID-19 recovery
New Yorkers urged to wear face coverings
You've just lost your job? Here's what you need to know
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
More TOP STORIES News