Rock Steady Boxing provides Parkinson's community with virtual boxing fitness classes

Rock Steady Boxing is a non-contact boxing-inspired class designed to reverse, reduce and even delay the symptoms of Parkinson's Disease. Owner, Jackie Fanneron was worried at first when she had to close her gym because one of the worst things a person with Parkinson's can do is stop moving.
"Movement is key and it gives you that motivation," said Fanneron. "I knew we had to connect socially because that is massive for people with Parkinson's as well in our community."
Fanneron decided she wasn't going to let her athletes down during this pandemic, but that she was going to figure out a way where she can still conduct her classes and get her members moving. She managed to sign up for Zoom and teach her members how they can sign on and workout together.
The first couple of classes were a little rocky, but eventually, everyone got the hang of it and managed to adapt to this new way of working out together.
"If we didn't have this, I don't know what would happen," said member, Betty Fanneron. "We need to keep moving."
