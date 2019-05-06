Sports

Ron Darling, Mets great and SNY broadcaster, announces he has thyroid cancer

Former New York Mets pitcher and current Mets announcer Ron Darling pauses while speaking after a memorial mass for New York Mets Hall of Famer Rusty Staub. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former New York Mets pitcher and current SNY broadcaster Ron Darling announced in a statement Monday that he has thyroid cancer.

"After the removal of the mass on my chest along with further tests, I have been diagnosed with thyroid cancer," said Darling, 58. "My doctors have said they are optimistic that the cancer is treatable and that I would be back on air talking baseball in the next month or so. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their continued support."

Last month, Darling took a leave of absence from calling games on SNY to have a mass removed from his chest.

Darling played for the Mets from 1983 to 1991 and was a member of their 1986 World Series championship team.

He also pitched for the Oakland Athletics through 1995.

In the statement Monday, Darling said that after the removal of the mass and additional tests, the thyroid cancer diagnosis was made.

Darling said he hopes to return to SNY's broadcast booth in about a month.

Darling, a right-hander, was 136-116 for his career.

(ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report)

