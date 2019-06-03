Sports

Ron Darling returning to Mets broadcast booth following thyroid cancer surgery

NEW YORK -- Mets announcer Ron Darling is returning to the team's broadcast booth Tuesday night following surgery to treat thyroid cancer.

Darling said April 13 he was taking a medical leave. On May 6, he said a mass had been removed and he planned to be back at work in about a month.

The 58-year-old former pitcher says in a statement Monday his doctors tell him his cancer has been "stabilized for now" and he has been cleared to work. He adds that he will be monitored closely for the next several months to "assure my progress remains on the right track."



Darling was 136-116 from 1983-95 and helped the Mets win the 1986 World Series.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsflushingnew york cityqueenssurgerynew york metscancer
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grammy-winning drummer killed in apparent love triangle in NYC
Blood-soaked sponges, clothing found in search for missing mom
Man struck by lightning on porch of Long Island home
Texas couple dies of mysterious illness on vacation in Fiji
'Jeopardy' rumors swirl as Holzhauer approaches record [SPOILER]
Nearly 12M Quest Diagnostics patients may be affected in breach
MALEAH DAVIS: Remains found in Arkansas those of missing girl
Show More
Newark's effort to combat panhandling includes ticketing drivers
Metal spike shot by mower shatters car window, nearly hits kids
Man sentenced in throwing boy, 5, from Mall of America balcony
American couple found dead in Dominican Republic hotel: Officials
Police ID suspect wanted in Bronx rooftop rape
More TOP STORIES News