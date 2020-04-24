Sports

Round 2 of NFL Draft kicks off Friday

Safety and running back. Positions that were somewhat or totally ignored in the first round of the draft figure to get a lot of attention on the second day of selections. The second and third rounds of the virtual draft could see, pardon the pun, a run on running backs.

RELATED: Giants select Andrew Thomas, Jets pick Mekhi Becton in Round 1

Only one, LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire, went on Thursday, to the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the final spot. Look for Georgia's D'Andre Swift, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Ohio State's J.K Dobbins, Utah's Zack Moss and Florida State's Cam Akers to find homes.

No safeties went - six cornerbacks were chosen - in the opening round. Alabama's Xavier McKinney, LSU's Grant Delpit, Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., and Georgia's J.R Reed are available. As usual, the spotlight will shine on any quarterback remaining. That means Jake Fromm of Georgia, Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma and Jacob Eason of Washington could be called out by Commissioner Roger Goodell.
