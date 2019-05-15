Runners make the climb in the Empire State Building Run-up

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Runners from around the world took part in the annual Empire State Building Run-up Tuesday night.The annual international race goes up 86 flights of stairs and 1,576 steps from the ground floor lobby to the Observation Deck nearly a quarter of a mile above Fifth Avenue.The runners participate based an athletic ability and background.In this event's 40-plus year history, 8,000 athletes have made it to the top.The Empire State Building Run-Up is presented by Turkish Airlines and powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation.----------