Sports

Runners make the climb in the Empire State Building Run-up

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Runners from around the world took part in the annual Empire State Building Run-up Tuesday night.

The annual international race goes up 86 flights of stairs and 1,576 steps from the ground floor lobby to the Observation Deck nearly a quarter of a mile above Fifth Avenue.

The runners participate based an athletic ability and background.

In this event's 40-plus year history, 8,000 athletes have made it to the top.

The Empire State Building Run-Up is presented by Turkish Airlines and powered by the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

