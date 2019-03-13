Sports

Rutgers basketball player dismissed from team, faces deportation following domestic violence charges

EMBED <>More Videos

Issa Thiam, a junior forward from Dakar, Senegal, is accused of slapping a woman and swinging a knife at her after she refused to give up her cellphone.

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey -- Rutgers University basketball player Issa Thiam has been dismissed from the team and faces deportation after his arrest on domestic violence charges.

Thiam, a junior forward from Dakar, Senegal, is accused of slapping a woman and swinging a knife at her after she refused to give up her cellphone.

The Asbury Park Press reports his attorney Charles Sciarra said after Thiam's release from jail Tuesday that his client is "still in shock."

Sciarra said Thiam has "no ill feelings toward Rutgers." He said his client denies threatening the woman with a knife.

Thiam was suspended indefinitely after his arrest Friday, and then dismissed from the team Monday.

He has been charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and making terroristic threats among other offenses.

NJ.com reports Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell says the team has had many obstacles this year, and this is another one they will have to fight through.

Thiam has been ordered to surrender his passport, and a judge has barred him from Rutgers University campus.

He is due back in court April 5.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsnew brunswickmiddlesex countycollege basketballdomestic violencedeportationrutgers university
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Massive fire tears through apartment building in Yonkers
Human remains found in NYC yard in 40-year-old case
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Giants trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Man jumps shirtless into frozen NY lake to rescue stranded dogs
Show More
Man shocked to find $38M Con Ed bill for NYC studio apartment
NTSB: Co-pilot in NJ plane crash that killed 2 not authorized to fly
Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Man fleeing hit and run fatally struck by truck that didn't stop
Students at private school in the Bronx protest over racist video
More TOP STORIES News