Ryan Spooner agrees on 2-year deal with Rangers

One day after keeping Kevin Hayes on a one-year deal, the New York Rangers agreed to terms with fellow restricted free-agent Ryan Spooner on a two-year contract.

Multiple media reports say that the 26-year-old's deal carries a $4 million annual average value.

Spooner was acquired from the Bruins at the trade deadline last year in a deal that sent Rick Nash to Boston.

Spooner had four goals and 12 assists in 20 games with New York after posting nine goals and 16 assists in 39 games with Boston.

He was coming off a one-year, $2.825 million contract.
