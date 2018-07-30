Sam Darnold expected to reach contract agreement, report to Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It took longer than expected, but the New York Jets are finally getting quarterback Sam Darnold under contract.
Following a contract dispute, the Jets and Darnold are expected to reach an agreement on a deal and the rookie quarterback is expected to be at the team facility Monday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Jets will sign their first-round draft pick to a four-year contract for the slotted amount of $30.2 million. The deal, which includes a $20 million signing bonus, is one of the richest in Jets history. By rule, the contract is fully guaranteed and includes the standard fifth-year club option.
Darnold was not in attendance when the Jets began training camp Friday and has missed three practices.
While the overall value of the contract was predetermined, the two sides haggled over specific clauses and language. The big sticking point appeared to have been default language pertaining to the guaranteed money.Under the Jets' proposal, Darnold's entire guarantee would void if he was fined or suspended by the NFL for disciplinary reasons on or off the field.
Of the 256 players drafted, Darnold was the 255th to sign his rookie deal. The only unsigned draft pick is Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, chosen eighth overall.
Darnold, drafted third out of USC, is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job in training camp. His competition will be incumbent Josh McCown and former Minnesota Vikings starter Teddy Bridgewater.
Darnold's $30.2 million guarantee represents the fourth-largest in team history, behind cornerback Darrelle Revis ($39 million), defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson ($37 million) and current cornerback Trumaine Johnson ($34 million). Revis and Johnson signed as free agents, while Wilkerson had the franchise tag.
"I'm not disappointed," coach Todd Bowles said of Darnold's absence Saturday. "It's part of the business. You deal with something every year. I've got a bunch of guys out here to coach and get ready for the season."
Related Topics:
sportsespnnew york jetsnflsam darnold
sportsespnnew york jetsnflsam darnold