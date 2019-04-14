San Francisco Giants apologize after early morning fireworks at park

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The San Francisco Giants are apologizing to their neighbors after a fireworks show woke up many people who live near Oracle Park.Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies lasted 18 innings and ended just before 1.a.m. Saturday.It also happened to be a fireworks night promotion at Oracle and the pyrotechnic show went on -- even though the rockets rose hours after many people's bedtime.Last night's game tied a record for the longest game in Oracle Park history. The Giants won the marathon, 3-to-2 over Colorado.The Giants released this statement:"For the second time in Oracle Park's nineteen year history our game extended to eighteen innings, which for the first time delayed the fireworks display into the next morning. As a result we have initiated discussions to adjust our fireworks policy, particularly under circumstances where game times run much longer than expected. We sincerely apologize for the disruption and anticipate having a new policy in place before the next fireworks display."----------