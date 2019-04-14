San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants apologize after early morning fireworks at park

The San Francisco Giants are apologizing to their neighbors after a fireworks show woke up many people who live near Oracle Park.

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- The San Francisco Giants are apologizing to their neighbors after a fireworks show woke up many people who live near Oracle Park.

Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies lasted 18 innings and ended just before 1.a.m. Saturday.

It also happened to be a fireworks night promotion at Oracle and the pyrotechnic show went on -- even though the rockets rose hours after many people's bedtime.



Last night's game tied a record for the longest game in Oracle Park history. The Giants won the marathon, 3-to-2 over Colorado.

The Giants released this statement:

"For the second time in Oracle Park's nineteen year history our game extended to eighteen innings, which for the first time delayed the fireworks display into the next morning. As a result we have initiated discussions to adjust our fireworks policy, particularly under circumstances where game times run much longer than expected. We sincerely apologize for the disruption and anticipate having a new policy in place before the next fireworks display."

