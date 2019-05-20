Sports

Santa Anita horse deaths: 25th horse dies at track

By ABC7.com staff
ARCADIA, Calif. -- A horse has died at Santa Anita Park, the 25th horse to die at the track since late December.

It is the second horse death to be reported at the park in the span of four days after six weeks without a horse dying at the track.

The horse, a 3-year-old gelding named Spectacular Music, sustained a fatal injury to his pelvis Sunday while racing, the park said in a statement.

"Equine pelvic injuries are rare, and further evaluation is being conducted by the California Horse Racing Board, per protocol, to understand what could have caused this uncommon injury," the park said.

On Friday, a 3-year-old gelding named Commander Coil died during training when it suffered a shoulder injury and was euthanized.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorsesanimal
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ officers placed on leave after teen pinned, punched on video
Justice for Junior trial: Key witness takes the stand
Group tracks Great White Shark in Long Island Sound for first time
AccuWeather: Breezy and cooler Tuesday
Video captures masked suspect holding 2 knives in NYPD precinct
Swastika found scrawled on wall at MTA station
Dogs discovered neglected in foreclosed home without food, water
Show More
Workers injured by power line along GSP
Gyms at 3 LI schools closed due to mercury vapor
Man killed while riding lawnmower with his brother
Parents frustrated as lottery for NJ preschool has to be done over
Whole Foods bans plastic straws
More TOP STORIES News