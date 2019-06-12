Sports

Second suspect arrested in David Ortiz shooting as authorities look for third suspect

A second suspect has been arrested in the shooting of former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz, ABC News reports.

On Tuesday, a first suspect, 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia, was charged. The Dominican Republic National Police said Feliz Garcia and another man approached the Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo Sunday night.
EMBED More News Videos

The man who allegedly shot former Boston Red Sox slugger Daivd Ortiz has been identified as 25-year-old Eddy Feliz Garcia.


Feliz Garcia was charged with criminal association, attempted homicide and intentionally causing injury through use of an illegal firearm.

At least one suspect opened fire and shot Ortiz at close range in the back. The second suspect has not been identified but is not believed to be the shooter.

RELATED: Video shows moment David 'Big Papi' Ortiz, former Red Sox slugger, shot in back at Dominican Republic bar

Authorities say they are still looking for a third suspect.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Ortiz's wife said he's had his second surgery and is resting in the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital. Doctors expect him to stay there for the next several days.

RELATED: MLB players sends thoughts and prayers to 'Big Papi'

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbaseballshootingu.s. & worldboston red sox
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Shovel, Christmas lights, concrete tossed on subway tracks
Man walking dog fatally shot by stray bullet in Hamilton Heights
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
NTSB to remove helicopter wreckage from Midtown building
Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood
Long Island school district forced to cut jobs
Show More
Hong Kong protesters tear-gassed by police as tensions spiral over extradition bill
Florida bill to make Pulse shooting site a memorial
Family sues LI school district over assault on teen by classmates
NJ community mourns West Point cadet killed in training crash
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
More TOP STORIES News