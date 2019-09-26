Sports

VIDEO: Senior with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown

SEDALIA, MO -- A high school senior with special needs scored an 80-yard touchdown to prevent his team being shutout.

P.J. Allred plays for Smith-Cotton High School in Missouri. He also has cerebral palsy.

With his team down 40-0, he entered the game at quarterback. He took the snap, ran right, found a hole and sprinted 80 yards into the end zone as his teammates, his opponents and everybody in the stadium cheered.

The opposing team's coach, Cedric Alvis, said the moment transcends winning and losing.

"To see the entire sideline run and sprint, even our cheerleaders, at that moment as a coach it's like wow this is really bigger than this moment exactly, seeing all the different people that are impacted, the smiles, Smith-Cotton fans, their cheerleaders, all of their players excited," Alvis said. "The actual win was meaningless at that point - the fact that P.J. got that moment and that everyone can celebrate, that was the most important thing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissourispecial needs childrenfootballcerebral palsygood news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Acting intel boss testifying as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Man touching himself in playground punches witness, police say
Fire burns through Harvest Diner in Westbury
Ex-French President Jacques Chirac dies at 86
Army warns of mass shooting threats linked to new 'Joker' film
Mom says 5-year-old with autism was punished for hugging
Mystery odor stinking up streets of New Jersey
Show More
Port Authority to vote on proposal to raise tolls and fares
AccuWeather: Warmer with a shower in spots
Teens sought after knocking off Hasidic men's hats in NYC
2 arrested after 2-year-old boy found on roof of CT home
Parents sue after 2-year-old dies falling out apartment window
More TOP STORIES News