Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor to defend titles at TCS New York City Marathon

Men's race winner Geoffrey Kamworor, of Kenya, and women's race winner Shalane Flanagan, of the United States, pose together after the New York City Marathon, Nov. 5, 2017, ((AP Photo/Jason DeCrow))

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Shalane Flanagan and Geoffrey Kamworor will defend their titles at the TCS New York City Marathon in November.

Last year, Flanagan became the first U.S. woman to win the NYC Marathon since Miki Gorman in 1977. Kamworor of Kenya earned his first major marathon victory.

The Swiss pair of Manuela Schar and Marcel Hug also will defend their titles in the wheelchair competition.

Flanagan won in 2 hours, 26 minutes, 53 seconds, beating Mary Keitany of Kenya. Flanagan had the second-fastest time by a U.S. woman at the event in just her second NYC Marathon. She finished runner-up in 2010.

Flanagan became the sixth U.S. women's champion in the event.

The 37-year-old Flanagan says she's "thrilled to have the opportunity, support, passion, and health" to defend her title.

More than 50,000 runners from 125 countries are expected, and she hopes "everyone preparing enjoys their journey to the start line."

Kamworor said the TCS New York City Marathon "is my favorite race, and although thousands of miles separate my training base in Kaptagat, Kenya to New York, the event feels like home."

You can watch this year's TCS New York City Marathon on November 4th on Channel 7 and at abc7NY.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

