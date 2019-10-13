Sports

Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast

STUTTGART, Germany -- Simone Biles broke the all-time record for most medals by any gymnast at the world championships by winning the balance beam competition Sunday.

It's the 24th world championship medal for Biles, breaking a tie on 23 with the Belarusian men's gymnast Vitaly Scherbo.

Biles scored 15.066 on the beam after a near-flawless routine, opting for a simpler dismount than the double-double she performed earlier in the championships.

SEE MORE:

Simone Biles named Athlete of the Year at Houston Sports Awards

Simone Biles upset by official reaction to her newest signature move
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgymnasticsu.s. & worldsimone biles
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Show More
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Health alert issued after NJ produce worker contracts hepatitis
Two teens rescued after chasing volleyball into Hudson River
Police: Woman killed by SUV while crossing Brooklyn intersection
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk held in Newark
More TOP STORIES News