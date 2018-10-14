SIMONE BILES

Simone Biles fires back at USA Gymnastics CEO's anti-Nike tweet

Simone Biles celebrates on the podium after winning vault gold during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final during Day Nine of the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Dmitri Lovetsky/AP Poto)

Olympic champion Simone Biles is upset about an anti-Nike tweet from USA Gymnastics interim president and CEO Mary Bono.

Bono was appointed Friday to hold the position while USA Gymnastics searches for a permanent successor to Kerry Perry, who resigned under pressure from the United States Olympic Committee in September after spending nine months on the job.

Biles responded Saturday to a tweet from Bono last month criticizing Nike following the release of its advertising campaign featuring former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Bono, a former Republican congresswoman, had posted a photo of herself drawing over a Nike logo on a golf shoe.

Biles quote-tweeted Bono's photo and wrote: "(asterisk)mouth drop(asterisk) don't worry, it's not like we needed a smarter usa gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything."



Bono deleted her tweet about five hours later, saying she regretted the post and respects "everyone's views & fundamental right to express them."


Nike is one of Biles' sponsors.

Biles is among the more than 200 women who have come forward over the last two years claiming they were sexually abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar under the guise of treatment. Biles was critical of Perry for not being vocal enough in support of the survivors.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssimone bilesgymnasticsnike
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SIMONE BILES
Simone Biles on training, dating and her future
Hackers reveal WADA medical data for Simone Biles, Williams sisters
Simone Biles chosen to carry U.S. flag at closing ceremony
Simone Biles wins gold medal in floor exercise for fourth gold medal in Rio
More simone biles
SPORTS
Jets RB Isaiah Crowell to play despite ankle injury
Forsberg, Arvidsson lead Predators to 5-2 win over Islanders
McDavid scores on power play, Oilers edge Rangers 2-1
Knicks waive Joakim Noah, will clear cap space for 2019
More Sports
Top Stories
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Health Alert: Traveler infected with measles visited NY, NJ
Man accused of following, flashing woman on Long Island
Teen randomly punched in face while leaving Brooklyn deli
Schumer: Feds haven't done enough to investigate limo safety
Funeral held for 4 sisters killed in upstate limo crash
Man charged with fatal Orange County stabbing
1 dead, 2 missing after plane crashes in water off LI coast
Show More
3 arrested after fight following NYC Republican club event
Saudis reject threats as stocks plunge after Trump comments
Man slashed in face on Manhattan street
VIDEO: Uber driver tackled outside company headquarters
2-year-old mauled to death by family's dog
More News