'Snowna Lisa': Toronto man turns ice rink into masterpiece

EMBED </>More Videos

Robert Greenfield posted a timelapse video of him using a shovel to create what he calls the "Snowna Lisa."

TORONTO --
One Toronto man turned his backyard ice rink into a masterpiece after fresh snow blanketed his home.

Robert Greenfield posted a timelapse video of him using a shovel to create what he calls the "Snowna Lisa."

The giant drawing is a recreation of Leonardo Da Vinci's famous "Mona Lisa," and his video shows how it's done in less than 40 seconds--however, there's "snow" doubt it took much more time and ton of skill to carve out this massive version of Da Vinci's timeless painting.

Watch the video above to see Robert Greenfield recreate a classic masterpiece in his backyard.

----------
Report a Typo
