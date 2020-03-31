Coronavirus News: Special Olympics canceled in NY due to COVID-19

It's heartbreaking for the 1,500 Special Olympians in the metro area and the thousands more across New York state.
However, state special Olympic officials have scored a victory; establishing interactive health and fitness programs so that the athletes can keep fit and bond during the health crisis.
"Our athletes are really missing us the most because they're not going to their practices two and three times a week and they aren't seeing their teammates," said Stacey Hengsterman, President and CEO of the Special Olympics NY.
"Every chance I get, I've been posting what I've been doing whether I've been doing some running or calisthenic or barometric with the other athletes," said Trent Hampton, Special Olympian.
In addition to posting workout and wellness tips, another program is the "virtual high five." It's a way to send a cheer to a fellow athlete and offer words of encouragement.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates
How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus