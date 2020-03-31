coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: Special Olympics canceled in NY due to COVID-19

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Special Olympics is the latest major sporting event to be canceled because of the pandemic.

It's heartbreaking for the 1,500 Special Olympians in the metro area and the thousands more across New York state.

However, state special Olympic officials have scored a victory; establishing interactive health and fitness programs so that the athletes can keep fit and bond during the health crisis.

"Our athletes are really missing us the most because they're not going to their practices two and three times a week and they aren't seeing their teammates," said Stacey Hengsterman, President and CEO of the Special Olympics NY.

"Every chance I get, I've been posting what I've been doing whether I've been doing some running or calisthenic or barometric with the other athletes," said Trent Hampton, Special Olympian.

In addition to posting workout and wellness tips, another program is the "virtual high five." It's a way to send a cheer to a fellow athlete and offer words of encouragement.

