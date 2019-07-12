Sports

Stadium under renovation in Hartford will open, ready or not

By PAT EATON-ROBB, AP Sports Writer
HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Hartford's Dillon Stadium is set to reopen, even though workers have not quite finished the $14 million in mostly taxpayer-funded renovations needed to turn what was a crumbling eyesore into the home of Connecticut's new professional soccer team.

The lighting, sound system, paving and some plumbing in the 84-year-old facility are incomplete and there will be a temporary scoreboard for the United Soccer League's game on Saturday between Hartford Athletic and the Indy Eleven.

But officials say the 5,500-seat stadium, which was supposed to open in April, is ready to welcome fans.

Michael Freimuth, director of the Capital Region Development Authority, says a deal also has been reached to have the stadium serve as home to UConn's soccer teams while the school is building its own new field in Storrs.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshartfordconnecticutsoccerconnecticut news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dwight Gooden charged with cocaine possession, DUI in NJ
Police: Dad, bystanders kill man who stole car with kids inside
Tractor-trailer dangles off bridge after crash in New Jersey
Dog reunited with owner after being swept away in NJ river
One of NYC's most influential union bosses dies at 57
Death of 1-month-old girl in the Bronx deemed homicide
Video: Family members attack woman's murderer in court
Show More
Cuomo: MTA must tackle homeless problem in NYC subways
Pregnant woman, 8-year-old son killed in flash flood
Confederate flag incident sparks CT prison worker lawsuit
House passes bill to extend 9/11 fund through 2090
Indictment: R. Kelly had 'rules,' made victims call him 'Daddy'
More TOP STORIES News