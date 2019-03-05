Stars enjoying sweet success as Rangers visit

The Dallas Stars are a little like a piece of candy in a box of chocolates -- you never quite know what you are going to get until you take a bite.
When the Stars are good, they've been really good, and they are on that kind of a roll now as they prepare to host the New York Rangers on Tuesday.
The Stars return home to begin a three-game homestand on the heels of a dominating 4-1 win at St. Louis on Saturday, Dallas' second straight win and its third in four games, all on the road. Saturday's victory was Dallas' second in the past two weeks over the Blues and guaranteed the Stars the season-series over St. Louis, which has been one of the league's hottest teams over the past month.
"It's really important to just get wins, period, right now," Stars coach Jim Montgomery told the Dallas Morning News after the win over St. Louis. "Obviously, within our division, it's nice to go 3-1 against them on the season, so it's good. It was a playoff game tonight, and we found a way to win."
Jamie Benn scored a hat trick against St. Louis in his return to the ice after missing almost three full games with an upper-body injury he suffered in Chicago on Feb. 24. John Klingberg added a goal, and Ben Bishop stopped 29 shots in the victory.
Dallas played without forward Andrew Cogliano for the final two games of the four-game road trip. It was the first two contests Cogliano has missed because of injury in his 12-year NHL career, but he is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against New York.
The Stars (33-27-5, 71 points) have 17 games remaining, with 10 at home and seven of the next nine against teams currently out of the playoffs. They still play Colorado and Minnesota, two of the teams battling Dallas for third place in the Central Division standings, two times apiece.
"We just have to take it one game at a time," Benn said. "Points are magnified now -- just try and get two every night. (Winning) three out of four on a pretty tough road trip that started with a back-to-back is pretty good for this time of year."
The Rangers head to Big D after a 3-2 shootout loss at home to Washington on Sunday, the team's fourth straight defeat.
New York lost when rookie goalie Alexandar Georgiev was ruled to have thrown his stick at the Capitals' Alex Ovechkin to thwart a shot in the shootout, a rules violation that resulted in an automatic goal and, ultimately, the game-winner for Washington.
"(Ovechkin) faked the shot and I went down earlier," Georgiev explained afterward to NHL.com. "As he was moving laterally, I kind of threw my leg and my stick at the same time, instinctively. I just tried to be patient and wait. I was expecting a shot from him, and that's what happened."
The Rangers got goals from Ryan Strome and Pavel Buchnevich in the loss, while Georgiev made 37 stops.
New York (27-27-11, 65 points) wound up earning points in three out of its four games this season with Washington, despite losing all four.
"It's certainly a great measuring stick, but you want to win," Rangers coach Dave Quinn said about his team's performance against Washington this year. "Our guys should feel good about the direction we're going, the way guys have developed, and the way they're not intimidated by the Stanley Cup champions."
The Rangers defeated Dallas 2-1 on Nov. 19 at home in the teams' first meeting this season.
--Field Level Media
