Staten Island wins at Little League World Series, beating team from Texas

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
The team from Staten Island took another big step in the Little League World Series Sunday, defeating their opponents from Houston, Texas, 2-1.

The Mid-Island Little Leaguers, champions of the Mid-Atlantic Region, continued their pool play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

They took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning as Steven Martinez drove in the second run.

Texas answered with a run in the 4th, but Staten Island pitcher Gregory Bruno preserved the lead into the 6th inning before Chris Bedford closed it out.

The victory puts Staten Island into a winner's bracket game on Wednesday night, with a chance to play in the U.S. Championship game.

The double-elimination tournament features teams from the United States and eight other countries.

The champion will be decided on Aug. 26.

Staten Island carried a 15-0 record into the Little League World Series and won its first game of the series on Thursday by defeating Des Moines, Iowa.

