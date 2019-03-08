stephen curry

Warriors star Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old Napa girl

EMBED <>More Videos

A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers are now on sale in celebration of International Women's Day.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A special version of Warriors star Stephen Curry's signature Under Armour sneakers are now on sale, thanks to a 9-year-old Napa girl.

Back in November, Riley Morrison wrote Curry a letter asking why his sneakers weren't offered in the girls' section of the company's website. Curry promised he'd do something about it.

He and Riley met in Oakland on Thursday. He unveiled the "Curry 6 United We Win Colorway" in celebration of International Women's Day.

Stephen Curry and Riley Morrison pose for a photograph on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Stephen Curry and Riley Morrison pose for a photograph on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.



"It's a really special experience. I've never imagined that this would happen, really happy I wrote that letter and I'm really happy he wrote back to me," Riley said.

Riley helped design the shoe's sockliners with inspirational messages like "Be Fearless" and "Rock the Currys."

Proceeds from the shoe sales will fund an annual scholarship for female Bay Area students.

RELATED STORIES:

Warriors star follows through on gift of Curry 6 shoes for Napa girl

9-year-old Napa girl surprised by response from Warriors' Stephen Curry about Under Armour shoes

Warriors star Stephen Curry responds to 9-year-old fan in Napa who wants his sneakers in girls' sizes
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsinternational womens daygolden state warriorsshoesbasketballstephen curryfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STEPHEN CURRY
Nets' Joe Harris shocks Warriors' Stephen Curry for 3-point title
Which player had the best sneakers of Week 13 in the NBA?
Steph Curry responds to 9-year-old girl's sneaker letter
Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash
TOP STORIES
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
Long Island woman accused of biting, whipping 2 girls
Boy wasn't allowed to use school restroom, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Man faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges, officials say
Man arrested in 'catnip cocktail' bust at NJ nutrition store
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
LIRR closes grade crossing near site of deadly crash
Show More
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
February jobs report: Just 20K jobs added
NJ Mega Millions winner forgot winning ticket in store
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
Nurses at 3 NYC hospital systems threaten to strike
More TOP STORIES News