John Sterling to end 30-year streak of calling every Yankees game

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- It's the end of an era in New York City sport history, as longtime New York Yankees announcer John Sterling revealed Tuesday he would end his 30-year streak of calling every Bronx Bombers game on the radio.The 80-year-old Sterling told WFAN's "Benigno and Roberts" that he will not be making the trip to Tampa Bay for the Yankees four-game set with the Rays later this week.They will be the first games he's missed since 1989, but he will return after the All-Star break."As far as the streak going, a streak is a streak," Sterling told the radio hosts. "It's just numbers."Sterling, who will turn 81 on Thursday, said friends had been encouraging him to lighten his load and take some games off.----------