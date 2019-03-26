Sports

Syndergaard waves flag, plays nice in Syracuse

If New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard was still upset about the New York Mets' trip to Syracuse, he certainly wasn't showing it Tuesday.

Two days after he said he wasn't looking forward to making the trip to the city -- "not even in the slightest bit" -- Syndergaard was running around the Carrier Dome with a large Syracuse University flag before stopping at midfield to wave it around, to the delight of fans.

"That's Noah," Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters. "He's great. I think he understands how special this was to all the fans, and he wanted to do something special.

"He got a lot of conditioning in running that flag around today, so he's going to be in even better shape because he came here."

Syndergaard, who willstart the Mets' second game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, threw off a wooden mound as part of the team's workout in the Carrier Dome on Tuesday.

Syracuse is new home of the team's Triple-A affiliate.
