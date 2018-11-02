The TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony celebrates the diversity of the race and kicks off TCS New York City Marathon weekend!Following a pre-show at 4:45 p.m., the Parade of Nations begins at 5:30 p.m. and showcases runners from around the world as they parade across the finish line.Representatives from NYC running clubs and several U.S. organizations, as well as professional runners and wheelchair athletes, are part of the procession.The festivities are free and open to everyone - tickets are available at the TCS New York City Marathon Expo Presented by New Balance and the TCS New York City Marathon Pavilion, as well as on site.The event opens at 4:00 p.m., the pre-show begins at 4:45 p.m.; and the Parade of Nations begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the TCS New York City Marathon Fireworks Presented by Poland Spring.Grandstand seating, available to ticket-holders, opens at 4:00 p.m. and will close when the event reaches capacity. Arrive early to get a seat and enjoy the ceremony!The TCS New York City Marathon Opening Ceremony Presented by United Airlines takes place in Central Park south of the finish line. Spectators must enter Central Park at West 63rd Street and Central Park West. View a map of the parade route.Bags are subject to inspection. We suggest no more than one bag per guest, no larger than a woman's purse.----------