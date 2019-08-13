Team from Elizabeth, New Jersey set to play in the Little League World Series

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A team from Elizabeth, New Jersey is heading to the Little League World Series, and they have an excited city behind them.The Elmora Troopers and their coaches are in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, one of just 16 teams from among 7,000 across the world who will play for the Little League championship."Oh my God, it's a dream," said Troopers Vice President Jose Rojas. "Don't pinch me, I don't want to wake up."On Saturday in Bristol, Connecticut, the Elizabeth team defeated the squad from Haverstraw in Rockland County, 19-4, to punch their ticket to Williamsport.Elizabeth fans have been turning out by the busloads to support the kids. In Georgina Alvarez Escobar's house, baseball became religion for her son Derek, a pitcher on the team."Practice, pitching classes, everything, hitting classes, I'm like OK," said Escobar. "I said someday they better pay off, and they paid off.""We're on the grand stage," said Rojas. "Age 12 is where it all happens. Williamsport is everybody's dream as a Little Leaguer, right. You want to get there.""I was like, oh my God, we're doing this, I can't believe we're doing this," said Escobar. "I said my husband's going to lose his job. No work, no pay, but he's not missing out on this."The Elmora Troopers have a GoFundMe page to help raise money, to make sure parents and families can be there to celebrate a milestone that will impact this amazing team for the rest of their lives.They will take the field Friday night to open the Little League World Series against the regional champions from Oregon.----------