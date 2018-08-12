Team from Staten Island advances to Little League World Series

The Mid-Island Little League team from Staten Island is on its way to the Little League World Series following a victory in Sunday's regional title game.Gregory Bruno pitched a perfect game for Staten Island in a 4-0 win over the team from Berlin, Maryland.The teams met in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship in Bristol, Connecticut.The Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania gets underway on Thursday. Staten Island will be facing the team from Des Moines, Iowa.----------