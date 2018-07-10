SPORTS

Texas boy born with half a heart gets dream hockey rink

EMBED </>More Videos

The local community has raised over $130,000 to build a hockey rink in Kyle, Texas. (KVUE)

Make-A-Wish and the city of Kyle, Texas are teaming up to fulfill the dream of a 10-year-old boy born with half a heart who loves hockey.

Ash Crane is a hockey superfan who was born with hypo-plastic left heart syndrome. Throughout his young life he has had more than 20 heart surgeries, according to KVUE.

Ash diligently endures the Texas heat to put on goalie pads to play the game that he loves. His hometown of Kyle has stepped up to build a hockey rink for Ash.

So far, the community has raised more than $130,000 to build a rink at Gregg Clarke Park. The city is partnering with Make-A-Wish to make Ash's dream a reality.

The city hopes to break ground on the hockey park by fall.
