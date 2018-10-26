SPORTS

The 2018 TCS New York City Marathon: By the Mile

NEW YORK --
Marathon week in New York is here! Get to know the people and the places that make up each mile of the TCS New York City Marathon!

 
Mile 1 - Visit the mid-span point of the Verrazano Bridge, and meet the people in charge of setting off the cannons which signal the start the race!
Visit Mile 1 of the TCS New York City Marathon



 
Mile 2 - Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Mile 3 - Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Mile 4 - Sunset Park Brooklyn
Mile 5 - Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn
Mile 6 - Fourth Avenue at 22nd Street in Brooklyn
Mile 7 - Park Slope, Brooklyn
Mile 8 - Flatbush Ave at Lafayette, Brooklyn
Mile 9 - Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

 
Mile 10 - We go to Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where a proud, teen NYRR Youth Runner is all ready for marathon week!
Visit Mile Ten of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon

Mile 11
Mile 12
Mile 13
Mile 14

Mile 15 - The Queensboro Bridge is the site of the start of Mile 15; we go there to meet some runners who honoring their family member lost on 9/11.
Visit Mile 15 of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.

Mile 16
Mile 17
Mile 18
Mile 19
Mile 21
Mile 22
Mile 23
Mile 24
Mile 25

Mile 26
Visit Mile 26 of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.

