The 2018 TCS New York City Marathon: By the Mile

NEW YORK --Marathon week in New York is here! Get to know the people and the places that make up each mile of the TCS New York City Marathon!
Mile 1 - Visit the mid-span point of the Verrazano Bridge, and meet the people in charge of setting off the cannons which signal the start the race!
Mile 2 - Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Mile 3 - Bay Ridge, Brooklyn
Mile 4 - Sunset Park Brooklyn
Mile 5 - Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn
Mile 6 - Fourth Avenue at 22nd Street in Brooklyn
Mile 7 - Park Slope, Brooklyn
Mile 8 - Flatbush Ave at Lafayette, Brooklyn
Mile 9 - Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Mile 10 - We go to Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where a proud, teen NYRR Youth Runner is all ready for marathon week!
Mile 11
Mile 12
Mile 13
Mile 14
Mile 15 - The Queensboro Bridge is the site of the start of Mile 15; we go there to meet some runners who honoring their family member lost on 9/11.
Mile 16
Mile 17
Mile 18
Mile 19
Mile 21
Mile 22
Mile 23
Mile 24
Mile 25
Mile 26