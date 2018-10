The 2018 TCS New York City Marathon: By the Mile

EMBED >More News Videos Visit Mile 1 of the TCS New York City Marathon

EMBED >More News Videos Visit Mile Ten of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon

EMBED >More News Videos Visit Mile 15 of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.

EMBED >More News Videos Visit Mile 26 of the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.

Marathon week in New York is here! Get to know the people and the places that make up each mile of the TCS New York City Marathon!- Visit the mid-span point of the Verrazano Bridge, and meet the people in charge of setting off the cannons which signal the start the race! Mile 2 - Bay Ridge, Brooklyn Mile 3 - Bay Ridge, Brooklyn Mile 4 - Sunset Park Brooklyn Mile 5 - Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn Mile 6 - Fourth Avenue at 22nd Street in Brooklyn Mile 7 - Park Slope, Brooklyn Mile 8 - Flatbush Ave at Lafayette, Brooklyn Mile 9 - Clinton Hill, Brooklyn- We go to Bedford Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, where a proud, teen NYRR Youth Runner is all ready for marathon week!- The Queensboro Bridge is the site of the start of Mile 15; we go there to meet some runners who honoring their family member lost on 9/11.