The 2018 United Airlines NYC Half: Watch it on Demand!

NEW YORK --
Buze Diriba and Ben True emerged as the winners of the women's and men's races in Sunday's United Airlines New York City Half Marathon.
2018 NYC Half: Part 1
Segment one of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half
2018 NYC Half: Part 2
Segment two of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half
2018 NYC Half- Part 3: Elite Womens' start
The women vying for a win in the 2018 NYC Half get underway.
2018 NYC Half on ABC7NY: Part 4 - Mens' Elite Runners Start, plus Manhattan Bridge and Lower Manhattan
Segment four of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half
2018 NYC Half- Part 5: 22K+ runners cross the starting line
Segment five of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half
2018 NYC Half: Part 6 - Early leaders, and runners head for the East Side
Part six of our coverage- the men and women vying for #1 make their way from lower Manhattan to the East Side.
2018 NYC Half Segment 7 - Race coverage, new course and the race reaches Times Square
Part seven of our coverage: The winners of the 2018 NYC Half.
2018 NYC Half Part 8: Elite Men in Times Square and Wheelchair Winner Interview
Segment seven of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half
2018 NYC Half: Part 9 - Mens' and Womens' leaders vie for First
Segment nine of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half
2018 NYC Half- Part 10: Mens' and Womens' winners cross the finish line
Segment ten of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half includes the Mens' and Womens' winners crossing the line.
2018 NYC Half Part 11: Awards Ceremony for Buze Diriba and Ben True
Part eleven of our coverage: The winners of the 2018 NYC Half.
2018 NYC Half Part 12 - Top Women celebrate, Interview with Buze Diriba
Segment twelve of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half
2018 NYC Half: Part 13 - Celebrating the 2018 NYC Half, and the 22k+ running it!
Segment thirteen of our coverage of the 2018 NYC Half includes a moment of celebration for Ben True and tens of thousands run their races.


This year's race featured a completely redesigned course, taking about 20,000 runners on a 13.1-mile tour of iconic city landmarks from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

It began in chilly weather in Brooklyn, just south of Grand Army Plaza near the entrance to Prospect Park on Flatbush Avenue and ended in Central Park.

Diriba, of Ethiopia, crossed the line with a time of 1:12:23, beating the second-place finisher, American Emily Sisson.

On the men's side, True became the first American winner of the men's race with a time of 1:02:39.

Dathan Ritzenhein came in second.
