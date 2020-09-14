Sports

Dominic Thiem wins US Open in thrilling fifth-set tiebreaker

FLUSHING, Queens -- Dominic Thiem has won his first major title by outlasting Alexander Zverev in the first U.S. Open final to be decided in a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Thiem won 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

The mental struggle to make a major breakthrough was apparent in the tense final set.

Zverev broke for a 5-3 lead and served for the title, but Thiem broke right back and won the next three games, giving him a chance to serve for the match.

RELATED | Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka in second U.S. Open championship win

Zverev then broke him to force the tiebreaker, but then double-faulted twice in it.

