Dominic Thiem wins US Open in thrilling fifth-set tiebreaker

FLUSHING, Queens -- Dominic Thiem has won his first major title by outlasting Alexander Zverev in the first U.S. Open final to be decided in a fifth-set tiebreaker.Thiem won 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7).The mental struggle to make a major breakthrough was apparent in the tense final set.Zverev broke for a 5-3 lead and served for the title, but Thiem broke right back and won the next three games, giving him a chance to serve for the match.Zverev then broke him to force the tiebreaker, but then double-faulted twice in it.