Third baseman Todd Frazier joins fray over Toms River wild turkeys

Now, the free agent known to Mets and Yankees fans as 'The Toddfather' is joining the fray.
Third baseman Todd Frazier tweeted about the problem on Saturday afternoon, writing, 'they have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more... Animal Control needs to step up and move these animals ASAP."
I have seen the reports about wild turkeys 🦃 in Toms River. They are a big problem here I. Toms River and the Toms River wildlife say they can’t move them. That’s ridiculous. They have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more...— Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) November 9, 2019
Frazier then goes on to say, 'What's it going to take Governor Murphy?'
Animal control needs to step up and move these animals ASAP. State wildlife control needs to figure it out. What’s it going to take? @PhilMurphyNJ— Todd Frazier (@FlavaFraz21) November 9, 2019
Animal Control says they are not allowed to bother any wildlife.
