Third baseman Todd Frazier joins fray over Toms River wild turkeys

By Eyewitness News
TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) -- There is new information on packs of turkeys running wild in New Jersey.

Now, the free agent known to Mets and Yankees fans as 'The Toddfather' is joining the fray.

Third baseman Todd Frazier tweeted about the problem on Saturday afternoon, writing, 'they have come close to harming my family and friends, ruined my cars, trashed my yard and much more... Animal Control needs to step up and move these animals ASAP."



Frazier then goes on to say, 'What's it going to take Governor Murphy?'



Animal Control says they are not allowed to bother any wildlife.

