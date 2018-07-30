SPORTS

Field Trip: This Harlem gymnastics camp is something to flip over

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Wendy Hilliard made history in 1979 as the first African-American to represent the United States Rhythmic Gymnastics team at the World Championships. Now she wants to help others follow in her footsteps.

Hilliard founded the Wendy Hilliard Gymnastics Foundation in 1996 to provide free and low-cost gymnastics for urban youth. Since that time, she has helped more than 17,000 kids chase their Olympic dreams.

She runs an annual summer camp as well as classes throughout the year at the Harlem Armory for kids ages 3 to 17.

Yes, even a big kid like myself had a chance to participate, and as I found out, my Olympic dreams are just that. But who knows, the Olympians of tomorrow might just be training right here in our backyard.

A big thanks to Wendy and the kids for coming along for the ride in this week's "Field Trip."

